LETTER: Airfares way too high

I enjoyed Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster’s letter (“Privately owned Airlink is on a stable flight path”, February 12). However, the fares Airlink charge are outrageous.

I recently looked at flights from Hoedspruit, Nelspruit or Skukuza to Cape Town. More than R6,000 one way, and I cannot get from Cape Town to Kimberley for under R4,000.

I am a frequent visitor to SA and love it, but these fares have put me off travelling further in the country.

Anthony O’Sullivan

Cork, Ireland