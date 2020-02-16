Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Airfares way too high

Expensive Airlink fares put frequent visitor off travelling further in SA

16 February 2020 - 18:01
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

I enjoyed Airlink CEO and MD Rodger Foster’s letter (“Privately owned Airlink is on a stable flight path”, February 12). However, the fares Airlink charge are outrageous.

I recently looked at flights from Hoedspruit, Nelspruit or Skukuza to Cape Town. More than R6,000 one way, and I cannot get from Cape Town to Kimberley for under R4,000.

I am a frequent visitor to SA and love it, but these fares have put me off travelling further in the country.

Anthony O’Sullivan
Cork, Ireland

SAA may sell its two coveted spots at London’s Heathrow

The move has not been confirmed by SAA, but slots at Heathrow can be sold for millions for dollars
National
3 days ago

Grounding of Max 8 aircraft takes a toll on Comair

Higher costs of maintenance and operations help push airline towards its first loss
Companies
3 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: State of the nation address to come under scrutiny

MPs will debate the president’s speech during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces
Politics
5 hours ago

LETTER: Privately owned Airlink is on a stable flight path

The broad-based BEE level-4 business has strong institutional shareholders
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Enough to make Verwoerd smile from hell
Opinion / Letters
2.
Staffing at root of Eskom chaos
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Settlers’ original sin must be atoned for
Opinion / Letters
4.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s guest ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Sona 2020 — is the driver half-asleep at the ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Privately owned Airlink is on a stable flight path

Opinion

LETTER: Public enterprises ministry caught napping

Opinion / Letters

SAA’s future still in the balance

National

SAA reinstates some international flights, unions to give update on talks

National / Labour

SAA tells strikers: no work, no pay

National

Exclusive: Inside the bid to liquidate SA Express

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.