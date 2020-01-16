SAA’s future still in the balance
If business rescue money is not available by Sunday, the airline will have to suspend certain flights
16 January 2020 - 19:55
The business rescue practitioner for SAA, Les Matuson, wants a firm commitment by Sunday on whether the government can raise the R2bn it promised to fund the business rescue process.
If the money is not forthcoming, the airline will suspend certain flights.
