National SAA tells strikers: no work, no pay Airline cancels all domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday

SAA warned on the eve of its crippling strike that it would apply the principle of no-work, no pay to strikers.

Trade unions were adamant on Thursday that the strike would go ahead on Friday morning. Their announcement came after a last-ditch bid by SAA management to avert a strike by offering employees a 5.9% increase and deferred back pay to April 1.