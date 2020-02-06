LETTER: The world’s greatest Mafia state

Watching the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, and his acquittal, has taught me an important lesson. Truth had no place in political discourse.

While the prosecution worked hard at digging up facts and witnesses, the defence, with their majority, went out of their way to obstruct through any means at their disposal. They did not want any witness to appear or any relevant documents to be presented. They were aiding a cover-up!

It was the biggest mockery, hoax and rigged trial I have ever witnessed. They definitely did not appear to really care about the oath they took and still voted to acquit him, regardless of the facts.

The US is anything but the greatest democracy in the world it claims to be. For me it is the greatest Mafia state.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

