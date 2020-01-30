Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crooks abound as cops sleep

30 January 2020 - 17:15
Picture: 123RF/ BELCHONOK
I have been observing that in SA financial crimes rarely result in investigation, prosecution, conviction or sentencing. It appears that SA needs a new financial crimes unit to deal with the mountains of allegations.

It seems the Hawks are not coping. The lack of consequences for stealing or squandering funds has resulted in people behaving in bizarre ways. In October 2018 the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority released a report on the causes of the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank. The contents of the report were harrowing, but few (if any) protagonists have been prosecuted.

Before the VBS scandal, Steinhoff made headlines. It appeared Markus Jooste had fudged the books. Jooste was the protagonist, yet no-one has been prosecuted. During the Zondo commission hearings, the testimony against Bosasa, a company that got most of its work from the correctional services department, was horrifying. CEO Gavin Watson died under very suspicious circumstances before he could answer any questions on the damming allegations. The Hawks had not acted.

Many municipalities have been stripped bare and can no longer provide basic services. The state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are kept functioning by bailouts. Companies doing business with the government inflate prices, and corruption seems unrestricted.

Inaction by law enforcement agencies needs scrutiny. It makes one wonder if the law applies equally to everyone. Do these agencies need approval from politicians for them to do their work? Do they have the capacity to deal with financial crimes?

Samkelo Latakisa
Via e-mail

