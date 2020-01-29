Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Simplify Eaton for those who need to hear

Perhaps a popularised version of Tom Eaton’s articles will be read by those few hundred officials who have us at their mercy

29 January 2020 - 15:55
Picture: 123RF/ OLEGDUDKO
Tom Eaton’s latest column was, as almost always, brilliant (“Brace yourself — no-one is coming to save SA”, January 27): “It feels utterly absurd to live in a democracy so entirely at the mercy of the increasingly unhinged venal urges of a few hundred officials.”

I fear, alas, that the few hundred officials in question either do not read this type of material or, if they do, fail to understand what Eaton is saying. The solution is perhaps to publish Eaton’s column twice in future — once in its initially compiled format and once in a format that uses no more than two-syllable words, plus a footnote to translate the difficult ones.

John Spira
Johannesburg

