LETTER: Restitution is unaffordable

Last week public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told us we are paying four times more for electricity because of theft and cost over-runs at Medupi and Kusile.

As stealing and maladministration are so widespread, we have a dysfunctional state. We can surely, as Gordham likes to say, join the dots ... between policies instituted by the ANC government over the past 25 years and the economic results we are having to deal with presently.

Since the state and the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) functioned before 1994, there is a direct comparison to be made with today’s dysfunctional state and SOEs.

The ANC rightly focused on the injustices the minority white population inflicted on the majority through apartheid, but the instruments it used to try to right the wrongs of the past, such as BEE and affirmative action, have failed. Skills where not created, the economy was not transformed, and we have even more unemployed people than 25 years ago.

The ANC was impatient, it ignored the value of human capital in its calculations, and now it and the country are sadly reaping the rewards of these misguided policies.

A successful modern economy can only run on respect, co-operation, competence, honesty and hard work, and those individuals who have these qualities generally do well. You cannot choose colour, creed or gender; you need to encourage the best to win through. Doing this will bring along the rest of the population so that everyone enjoys a measure of economic success.

The ANC has always held the moral high ground as it represents the majority who were wronged, but the time for restitution and redress is over; it is economically unaffordable.

Rob Tiffin

Paarden Eiland

