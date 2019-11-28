LETTER: BEE’s banana republic

President Cyril Ramaphosa came up with another profound statement in his latest weekly newsletter — that “SA is not for blacks only”. Unfortunately, this is laughable, contradictory and inconsistent in the context of him vilifying the private sector over applying the new, stringent black economic empowerment (BEE) requirements, specifically not employing more blacks.

Many government institutions go out of their way to apply BEE by leaving posts empty for months until they can be filled by blacks candidates, even if there is a list of qualified candidates from other race groups. Why does Ramaphosa say one thing and do another? Has he lost touch with reality? Or does he just refuse to see that applying this insane system has brought the country to today’s sorry state?

So much for a nonracial, nonsexist and democratic country. SA has been turned into a sick joke, just another banana republic.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston