LETTER: More new words appear in the SA dictionary

Angieogram and Gordhan bleu feature in 2020 thesaurus

14 January 2020 - 17:14
Congratulations to Richard McNeill for his excellent letter on some of the new words appearing in the latest edition of his SA dictionary (New words from my SA dictionary that fit the bill, January 7).

I would like to add two more that found their way into my 2020 thesaurus:

ANGIEOGRAM. A basic repetitive message machine, used for the spreading of disinformation and sexed-up matriculation data, usually by the national education ministry.

GORDHAN BLEU. Denoting or relating to the highest class or standard of quality in politics and government.

Mark Lowe
Durban

LETTER: New words from my SA dictionary that fit the bill

The latest edition includes Gup d'etat and Zumatoid arthritis
Opinion
1 week ago

