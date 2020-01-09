Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Richard Maponya and Kaizer Motaung stand out as great examples

The ANC and Donald Trump must ditch their destructive approach to leadership

09 January 2020 - 18:57
Richard Maponya. File photo: SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI
Richard Maponya. File photo: SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI

The first week of January gifted us with real examples of the difference between a transformative leader and destructive leadership. US President Donald Trump and the ANC leadership can learn something from Kaizer Motaung and the late Richard Maponya.

The US-Iran crisis has exposed the bankruptcy of Trump’s leadership; a missed opportunity to lead the world. He bullies rather than listens, he divides instead of uniting, he prefers to insult more than exchange ideas. The world looks to the US for leadership, and Trump looks down on the world with derision.

The ANC is no better. In the poor townships of Kimberley, the ANC secretary-general thinks potholes and poverty are a “wonderful discovery”. Tell that to the jobless youth who are still searching for uhuru. The party apparatchiks are filling their stomachs with the fruits of liberation, and the voters are fighting for crumbs from the master’s table.

Maponya and Motaung stand out as symbols of excellent leadership in a world with none. Both started out with nothing during the dark days of apartheid. They built successful legacies that will outlive them. I salute Maponya and Motaung for inspiring us with their selflessness and generosity.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail 

EDITORIAL: Richard Maponya — a life lived with perseverance

The pioneering businessman was driven to find solutions, something SA could learn from
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Business loud and proud on catalyst role

Lack of consistent or coherent measurement of what SA has achieved so far is the crux of the trouble
Opinion
2 years ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Mnangagwa as vile as Robert Mugabe
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ROB ROSE: Comair in brace position
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: Throttling the golden goose
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Whistleblower spills the beans ...
Opinion / State of play
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Aaron Motsoaledi’s rules on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Richard Maponya and the genesis of black business

Features

NEWS ANALYSIS: Farewell to a retail icon who refused to rest

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.