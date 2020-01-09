Richard Maponya and the genesis of black business

" I will die with my boots on." That’s how business pioneer Richard Maponya wanted to see his days out, he told the Mail & Guardian in 2005, as construction was about to begin on the eponymous Maponya Mall.

The Soweto-based shopping centre, which he spent 27 years fighting for, now stands as a testament to a life of "dignity and wisdom", according to those who knew him.

Maponya died early on Monday, shortly after celebrating his 99th birthday.

But while Maponya described the opening of the mall as a highlight of his life, the tributes that have followed his death remember him for much more.

Maponya and his wife, Marina, built a business that spanned everything from retail to property development to vehicle dealerships — and did so despite apartheid laws expressly designed to stifle black businesses.

It is this "pioneering spirit" that he will be remembered for, says family friend and businessperson Peter Vundla. "He predates BEE. We came after him and he was our inspiration."

After qualifying as a teacher and leaving his home in Lenyenye, Limpopo, Maponya made his way to Soweto, where he began his business career in the 1950s selling clothing samples after hours, he told Forbes Africa.

Despite enlisting the help of lawyers Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, Maponya failed to obtain a licence to set up a fully-fledged clothing store in Soweto. He did, however, get authorisation to sell "daily necessities", he later told the BBC, so he established a door-to-door bicycle milk-delivery business.