LETTER: We should encourage matriculants to consider TVET colleges

Many of the latest batch of matriculants did not receive high enough marks to further their studies at universities. However, they should not be deterred. Failing matric is not the end of the world, and they can pursue their education through technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges if they so wish. This is what must occupy their minds instead of feeling sorry for themselves to the point of depression.

Our education system must be changed to place more emphasis on TVET colleges. Potential students should be taught that attending college is not a sign of failure.

The government, together with other stakeholders, should offer programmes that focus on fixing the social ills most communities in SA face. We need to deal with issues of violence, crime, and substance abuse. We need to deal with the issue of the youth culture of crass materialism and conspicuous consumption as this also affects the performance of school pupils.

Moral regeneration and ethics should form part of the curriculum if we want to deal with issues of social behaviour among the youth. We can’t have learners subjected to sex education that will result in unintended consequences such as rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.