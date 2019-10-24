Features SA’s schooling system not making the grade Two decades after apartheid, inequality remains pervasive in SA. Nowhere is this clearer than in the country’s schooling system BL PREMIUM

SA is the most unequal country in the world. The richest 10% of South Africans lay claim to 65% of national income and 90% of national wealth — the largest 90:10 gap in the world.

These inequities are mirrored in the education system, where 20% of schools are broadly functional, and 80% are mostly dysfunctional. Because of this, two decades after apartheid, it is still the case that the life chances of the average South African child are determined not by their ability, hard work or diligence, but by the colour of their skin, the province of their birth, and the wealth of their parents.