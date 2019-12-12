Opinion / Letters

LETTER: China worse than US

Ambassador's remarks on protesters in Hong Kong are cause for concern

12 December 2019 - 17:29
Picture: 123RF/lightwise
Picture: 123RF/lightwise

Most us have reservations about how the Americans mess with other countries, but Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian’s recent advertorial on their Hong Kong adventure was almost a diatribe.

Though Hong Kong is a long way from our problems, his comments on the protesters’ “violent acts of brutal killing” are cause for concern.

With the Chinese government’s “voluntary” re-education camps in Xinjiang resembling reincarnations of Auschwitz, especially with their organ-harvesting activities, it is no wonder the last thing Hong Kong’s citizens want is to fully embrace Mother China.

I would be surprised if the Chinese government has any hope of concluding a US trade deal on Sunday. Even for the Americans, co-operating with such a regime is probably beyond the pale.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

China enraged by new US law on Hong Kong

It threatens retaliation against new law that backs democracy in the troubled autonomous region
World
3 weeks ago

US farmers falling out of love with Donald Trump

Policy shift has capped demand and pressured prices for grains, causing problem for president
World
3 weeks ago

US to begin national security probe of ByteDance’s deal with Musical.ly

Beijing ByteDance Tech owns the hugely popular TikTok, which is a social media app that allows users to create and share short videos with special ...
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Flying colours for SAA staff
Opinion / Letters
2.
PETER BRUCE: A saboteur — in the mirror or in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa failed ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Act fast or ‘die poppe sal dans’
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
ROB ROSE: Deloitte’s R11.8bn pickle
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.