LETTER: China worse than US

Most us have reservations about how the Americans mess with other countries, but Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian’s recent advertorial on their Hong Kong adventure was almost a diatribe.

Though Hong Kong is a long way from our problems, his comments on the protesters’ “violent acts of brutal killing” are cause for concern.

With the Chinese government’s “voluntary” re-education camps in Xinjiang resembling reincarnations of Auschwitz, especially with their organ-harvesting activities, it is no wonder the last thing Hong Kong’s citizens want is to fully embrace Mother China.

I would be surprised if the Chinese government has any hope of concluding a US trade deal on Sunday. Even for the Americans, co-operating with such a regime is probably beyond the pale.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay