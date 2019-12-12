LETTER: China worse than US
Ambassador's remarks on protesters in Hong Kong are cause for concern
Most us have reservations about how the Americans mess with other countries, but Chinese ambassador Lin Songtian’s recent advertorial on their Hong Kong adventure was almost a diatribe.
Though Hong Kong is a long way from our problems, his comments on the protesters’ “violent acts of brutal killing” are cause for concern.
With the Chinese government’s “voluntary” re-education camps in Xinjiang resembling reincarnations of Auschwitz, especially with their organ-harvesting activities, it is no wonder the last thing Hong Kong’s citizens want is to fully embrace Mother China.
I would be surprised if the Chinese government has any hope of concluding a US trade deal on Sunday. Even for the Americans, co-operating with such a regime is probably beyond the pale.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay