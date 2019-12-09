Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Amendment bill a trap

The seemingly innocuous proposed changes to section 25 of the constitution are dangerous

09 December 2019 - 16:26
The Constitutional Court. Picture: RAY HARTLEY
The Constitutional Court. Picture: RAY HARTLEY

No doubt opposition parties are alive to the trap bring set by the seemingly innocuous proposed changes to section 25 of the constitution, where the preamble to the 18th Amendment Bill merrily talks about how the section must be amended “to make explicit that which is implicit”. Who could argue with such a reasonable amendment if indeed that is its only purpose? 

The proposed section (3)A of the amendment provides for legislation to set out “the specific circumstances where a court can determine that the amount of compensation is nil”, and while the draft Expropriation Act 2019 appears to give comfort by including a list of five specific circumstances that could lead to nil compensation, it fails to do so because the list is preceded by the weasel words “including but not limited to”, which in effect nullifies the limiting nature of the list.

In the event the amendment is otherwise constitutionally valid, and if there is to be any value in the specific circumstances being set out, they should be included in the body of the amendment so that they are fixed and limited. If not, even if the draft Expropriation Act is rectified initially by deleting the offending words, that list of circumstances could be extended at any time in the future by a simple majority.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

Don’t compare SA’s land reform to Zimbabwe’s, says ad hoc committee

In SA there is a multi-party democracy and we listen to all the voices, says committee chair Mathole Motshekga
National
4 days ago

Land expropriation committee refers bill to traditional leaders for comment

Legal advisers brief parliamentary ad hoc committee on the redrafting of section 25 of the constitution
National
5 days ago

IRR to challenge expropriation without compensation process in court

The Institute for Race Relations says proposed changes to section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation go too far, ...
National
3 days ago

Ramaphosa erred in signing Khoi-San Leadership Bill, say civic groups

Corruption Watch warns new law 'enables traditional leaders to dispossess without consent'
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Protracted Eskom nightmare ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Stage 4: the problem is Gwede ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
LETTER: Dlamini-Zuma would not have been a puppet
Opinion / Letters
4.
IMF bailout — are we there yet?
Opinion
5.
SA’s economic decline has happened by design
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.