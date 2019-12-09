LETTER: Amendment bill a trap

No doubt opposition parties are alive to the trap bring set by the seemingly innocuous proposed changes to section 25 of the constitution, where the preamble to the 18th Amendment Bill merrily talks about how the section must be amended “to make explicit that which is implicit”. Who could argue with such a reasonable amendment if indeed that is its only purpose?

The proposed section (3)A of the amendment provides for legislation to set out “the specific circumstances where a court can determine that the amount of compensation is nil”, and while the draft Expropriation Act 2019 appears to give comfort by including a list of five specific circumstances that could lead to nil compensation, it fails to do so because the list is preceded by the weasel words “including but not limited to”, which in effect nullifies the limiting nature of the list.

In the event the amendment is otherwise constitutionally valid, and if there is to be any value in the specific circumstances being set out, they should be included in the body of the amendment so that they are fixed and limited. If not, even if the draft Expropriation Act is rectified initially by deleting the offending words, that list of circumstances could be extended at any time in the future by a simple majority.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town