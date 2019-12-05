LETTER: Millions, not billions?

Sydney Kaye says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was not involved in any scandal before 2017, and as such had she been elected leader of the ANC in December 2017 instead of Cyril Ramaphosa the outcome may have been better ("The wrong choice?", December 4).

Kaye has a short memory. My recollection is that one of the first big scandals under the then newly elected ANC government was the shocking waste of money (about R14m) by Dlamini-Zuma, then health minister, spent on the production of the play Sarafina in a pitifully misguided attempt to raise awareness of Aids.

Kaye may well be correct on the bigger picture though. If Dlamini-Zuma had won and was now president of the country, perhaps the value of the frauds and thefts that have characterised ANC governance would drastically reduce to the tens of millions of those halcyon days, instead of the hundreds of billions that now prevail.

Richard Behrmann

Norwood