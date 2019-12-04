LETTER: The wrong choice?

Claire Bisseker confesses to being relieved at Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory in the December 2017 ANC presidential election, as were we all because the belief was that if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had won she would have been a proxy for Jacob Zuma and more of the same would have ensued.

But on what was this assumption based? Dlamini-Zuma had not been involved in any scandal prior to 2017, nor has she been involved in the Ace Magashule fightback since. Looking back at the last two years and the rudderless situation we are in now, perhaps we got it wrong and the best person didn’t win.

After all, the American arch anticommunist Richard Nixon went to China, and the Israeli security prime minister Menachem Begin made peace with Egypt.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

