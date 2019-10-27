Departments owe struggling municipalities R9bn

National and provincial government departments owe some of the country’s struggling municipalities just over R9bn for services, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has revealed.

Many municipalities in turn are struggling to service their own mounting debt obligations, notably to cash-strapped state power utility Eskom.

Municipal debt to Eskom is growing at a frightening rate of almost R1bn a month as a number of municipalities fail to pay their bills. Municipalities are owed more than R140bn by residents for services. Some residents have attributed their failure to pay for electricity and other municipal services to high levels of unemployment and poverty. The power utility has previously threatened to cut off supply to the municipalities.

With a mounting debt of R440bn, which it cannot service from revenue, Eskom, which supplies virtually all of SA’s power, is regarded as a major risk to SA’s finances.

Responding to questions in parliament last week, Dlamini-Zuma, who is leading an interministerial task team to address the municipal-Eskom debt problem, said the total debt to municipalities for services rendered by national departments amounted to R3.5bn, while provincial departments owed R5.8bn as at June 30.

Main culprit

Zooming in on national government departments, Dlamini-Zuma said the main contributor to the debt was the department of public works, with a total debtors’ book of R3.1bn.

DA MP Cilliers Brink had asked the minister to provide details on national government departments that owe money to municipalities for rates, tariffs and charges that remain unpaid for more than 30 days,

“What are the reasons that the specified departments are not paying their municipal accounts?” asked Brink.

Dlamini-Zuma cited several reasons, including that some state property had not been surveyed and its ownership not verified. Property records did not exist in some cases, and the record of some registered state-owned property was not consistent with the record at the deeds office.