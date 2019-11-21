Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s bid for 2027 RWC

SA has secured both the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour and Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2022

21 November 2019 - 20:35
Captain Siya Kolisi and President Cyril Ramaphosa raise the Webb Ellis Cup trophy after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/GALLO IMAGES
Captain Siya Kolisi and President Cyril Ramaphosa raise the Webb Ellis Cup trophy after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Picture: JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/GALLO IMAGES

The SA Rugby Union is to be congratulated for securing both the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2022, the first time the latter tournament will be held in Africa.

These sporting events will help boost tourism to the country, and with a firm eye on economic impact, they are exactly what is needed to build on the momentum the 2019 Rugby World Cup victory has created. No amount of marketing spend can buy this sort of positivity.

The economic impact assessment conducted by our specialist tourism unit reported that the two-day 2017 Rugby Sevens event attracted about 10,000 foreign visitors to SA, amounting to R110m in direct spend. Since the longer three-day event includes both a men’s and women’s competition at the 55,000-capacity Cape Town Stadium in 2022, we expect it will attract even more foreign visitors. And as it will be held in September-October, the Mother City can look forward to an early bumper season.

To add to this, the British and Irish Lions tour in 2021 is a five-week event, with matches taking place across the country. This holds the potential for an increase in tourist numbers and an increase in spend. There is no doubt that rugby unites this nation, and while the iron is hot after our victory in Japan, we believe Saru should bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Hosting a World Cup changes perceptions and builds reputations, while attracting millions of viewers across the globe and on social media. With the latest tourism figures released by Stats SA reflecting a significant drop in overseas visitors for the year to date, we need to do a lot more of the right things to get us over the tryline.

Mark Stewart and Mark Willimott
BDO SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Does Cyril Ramaphosa even have a plan?

The writer wants to know what the president’s game plan is
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: What the magnificent Boks can teach us all

Team enjoys mass support while ANC has little
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Look to Mauritius

While the island nation is developing fast, SA is becoming a basket case
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa needs vision to save SA

The ANC should follow the mindset of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, whose single-minded vision won us the Web Ellis Cup
Opinion
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
‘Wild child’ rand is not likely to tame its ...
Opinion
3.
LUMKILE MONDI: After lip service, a boer from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ROB ROSE: SA is at the tipping point, the ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
NHI leads to limited funding and denial of care, ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LUNGISA FUZILE: It is possible to reroute SA’s economic path to ruin

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Better late than never as sense prevails over travel regulations for ...

Opinion / Editorials

Scrapping of unabridged birth certificate requirement to boost tourism, says ...

National

LETTER: First you must have something to sell

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.