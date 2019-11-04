Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What the magnificent Boks can teach us all

04 November 2019 - 16:49
Mazakole Mapimpi (centre) Tendai Mtawarira (right) and Faf de Klerk (left) with other team members celebrate after the Rugby World Cup 2019 final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo, Japan, November 2 2019. Picture: JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/GALLO IMAGES
Mazakole Mapimpi (centre) Tendai Mtawarira (right) and Faf de Klerk (left) with other team members celebrate after the Rugby World Cup 2019 final match between England and South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo, Japan, November 2 2019. Picture: JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/GALLO IMAGES

The magnificent achievement of the Springbok rugby team holds lessons for us all.

For the closet racists hiding behind the liberal tag in the DA leadership, please note that great things can be achieved with a black leader and a number of non-white team members.

For the ANC, see what SA Rugby has achieved by using all the best human resources available, irrespective of colour.

Pretty much the whole nation was behind the Boks. As a percentage of the population, very few actually support the corrupt, inefficient ANC — there is just no-one better. The DA has failed Politics 101; the first objective of a political party is to gain power, and the second is to maintain itself in that position so its policies can be implemented over time.

Robert Stone
Linden

