Siya Kolisi’s former headmaster beams with pride

Eric Songwiqi says the Rugby World Cup win was important for black players

04 November 2019 - 14:30 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Siya Kolisi. Picture: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES
Eric Songwiqi‚ the former Emsengeni headmaster of Springbok Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi‚ dropped his phone and it had to go for repairs.

However‚ that did not stop him from going to the Zwide Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday to watch Kolisi collect the Rugby World Cup after SA beat England 32-12 in Yokohama.

Songwiqi battled to hide his emotions‚ saying the win was a big one for the country‚ with the most important part being the black players who represented their team with pride and contributed to the win.

Kolisi is from Zwide and finished his schooling at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

“People were so jubilant. They were singing. They were happy and they were behind the Springboks. It was so important to see that black people had representatives in the team and that shows there’s a lot of potential we have in this country‚” Songwiqi said.

“You need this moment to inspire black kids and let them feel like they can emulate the likes of Siya Kolisi. I addressed the Emsengeni school recently and I told them it is possible for them to reach that standard if they keep on the right track of life and stay away from vices.”

Songwiqi‚ who “discovered” Kolisi in his past life as a rugby coach‚ said it was a big moment for him to see a black captain lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

“It shows we were all created by God and there’s no discrimination with the one above. As his children‚ God has gifted us all. Anyone can be in the team and do well with the team‚” Songwiqi said.

“When you humble yourself‚ that’s when you respect people and get blessings. They get added when you do well and that I think is the case with the national team. I’ll congratulate Siya when I see him.”

