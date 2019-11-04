LETTER: EFF misses point

Remember the Leicester City moment? A club with nothing went on to win the English premiership title. Then there was Makhaya Ntini's demolition job at Lords, Lewis Hamilton winning his sixth Formula One title and the French national football team winning the World Cup with players who came from different cultural backgrounds.

That is the magic of sport. It makes you believe anything is possible. To a South African child such as Makazole Mapimpi growing up in the rural village of Tsolomnqa, Eastern Cape, it created hope that he too could have his Leicester City moment. As Mapimpi scored that historic try on Saturday, the girl child listening on the radio on a farm who dreams of being an electrical engineer realises nothing is impossible.

That is the point missed by the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. You would think someone with a PhD from a top university would understand the symbolism and power of sport. Ndlozi reminds me of right-wing elements in Bulgaria who threw bananas to the black players in the English national football team.

Sport does not erase our problems, but it reminds us that we are bigger than our challenges. Black First Land First and AfriForum are not going to kiss and make up because of the Springboks’ triumph, but such hatred is pathetic and tiring, especially when there is a PhD behind it.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

