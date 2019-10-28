Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Undeniably selective

Andrew Baxter choosy about his evidence

28 October 2019 - 16:23
Earth. Picture: RF123/ ALES UTOUKA
Earth. Picture: RF123/ ALES UTOUKA

Dr Andrew Baxter seeks to dismiss my scepticism about the orthodox view on climate change as “theatrical”, whatever that may mean (“Undeniable evidence”, October 24). The views of sceptics are dismissed as “shenanigans”, “right-leaning” and “fossil-fuel funded”.

Not one of these terms is actually an argument. Having thus dismissed any viewpoints other than his own, he claims  that the evidence of unfolding “human-induced climate catastrophe” is “undeniable, overwhelming, and alarming”.

Dr Baxter is not the first person to reach an “undeniable” conclusion on the basis of selecting only the “evidence” that supports this conclusion.

John Kane-Berman
Institute of Race Relations

