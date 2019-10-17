LETTER: Mayor can close airport

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina’s suggestion that Durban harbour be closed to mineral exports to promote beneficiation offers a great opportunity.

If he were mayor of Durban he may have the power/ability to close down the harbour, or at least access to the harbour. But as mayor of Ekurhuleni it is within his grasp to close another of those points where our precious resources are leaking out of the country: OR Tambo International Airport.

Just think of all these gold and diamond shipments. Our mayor could close the airport to fix that. He would just have to make sure first that all the businesses at the airport are incorporated into Eskom, because then all the workers could still get paid for doing nothing. Eskom has a deep understanding of such a set-up.

Friedrich J Mueller

Brackendowns