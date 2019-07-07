Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina accused of lying to council
Masina’s claims about information on irregularities led to the suspension of COO Lesiba Mojapelo
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been accused of lying to council about a report that led to the suspension of the municipality’s COO, Lesiba Mojapelo.
Mojapelo is claiming that he has been suspended based on “lies and perjury”.
If it is found that Masina did lie to council, he could face pressure to have him removed as mayor of Ekurhuleni, the one Gauteng metro the ANC managed to hold onto after the 2016 local government elections.
Mojapelo was suspended in May, a few days before the 2019 general elections. This was after Masina allegedly told council he had a “latest and updated report” from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) relating to procurement irregularities and maladministration regarding the financial affairs of the municipality in 2010.
The municipality received the original SIU report in October 2018 and it was tabled in council in February 2019.
Following the February council meeting the municipality said in a statement that a number of officials had been disciplined and charges had been laid against them. This, however, did not include Mojapelo.
According to the statement, there was a debate in council about whether the COO should be suspended, which opposition parties were pushing for, but the report indicated that proper council processes were followed.
Mojapelo told Business Day he was called by Masina on May 2 and told that he would be suspended.
He said that Masina told the council he was recommending the suspension based on a “latest and updated” report, but that this report was never tabled.
In the notice of intention to suspend Mojapelo, which was seen by Business Day, it was stated that the decision was taken by council after it took into consideration the allegations in the “latest and updated report of the Special Investigations Unit into serious allegations of misconduct you committed in relation to the 2010 World Cup and legacy projects associated thereto”.
Mojapelo said he had not seen any updated SIU report. He then contacted the SIU himself, asking if there was such a report.
A letter sent from the SIU to Mojapelo stated that it “did not issue an updated report”. The SIU said the only report finalised was the one previously released by the president.
Mojapelo accused Masina of being a law unto himself and said working with him had become untenable.
Masina’s office has denied that the mayor lied to council and said there was no updated SIU report.
“The executive mayor did not lie to council. There is only one SIU report, which was presented and tabled in council in February 2019,” Masina’s office said. “Council resolved to suspend the COO upon receipt of the evidence bundle referred to in the SIU report.”
However, Phillip de Lange, the DA leader in Ekurhuleni, confirmed to Business Day that Masina did refer to an updated report, but no-one had seen it.
De Lange said Masina could deny that he said there was an updated report but “that is what he said”.
“Even the letter of suspension to the COO says that the suspension is based on the latest and updated report. That is what he said to us in council,” De Lange said.
The DA leader said he had since scheduled two meetings with the mayor so that Masina could show him which report he based the suspension of Mojapelo on. De Lange is scheduled to meet Masina on Tuesday.
He said Mojapelo had sent documentation to all councillors, which included a copy of the SIU letter to him.
“There is clearly infighting among them … For me there is clearly something at play, but I don’t know what,” De Lange said, adding that he hoped to have more clarity after meeting with Masina.
Former ANC councillor and member of the mayoral committee for infrastructure services Robert Mashego said that at the first meeting about the SIU report, it was decided that the matter was closed. However, at a second meeting just before the elections the council was told by the mayor that there was new information, which implicated the COO.
Mashego left the Ekurhuleni council after the elections, when he was elected to represent the ANC in parliament as an MP.
He said councillors wanted to see the new report and its contents, but they did not get a copy of it. “I have not seen any other report that does implicate the COO,” Mashego said.
He said Masina told council that there was new information. “I’m not saying he [Masina] is lying but the information we got as councillors was that there was indeed new information that implicates the COO.”
Mashego said council took Masina’s word for it and agreed to suspend the COO.
The COO has since appeared before a disciplinary hearing, which has been postponed to Monday.