Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina accused of lying to council

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been accused of lying to council about a report that led to the suspension of the municipality’s COO, Lesiba Mojapelo.

Mojapelo is claiming that he has been suspended based on “lies and perjury”.

If it is found that Masina did lie to council, he could face pressure to have him removed as mayor of Ekurhuleni, the one Gauteng metro the ANC managed to hold onto after the 2016 local government elections.

Mojapelo was suspended in May, a few days before the 2019 general elections. This was after Masina allegedly told council he had a “latest and updated report” from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) relating to procurement irregularities and maladministration regarding the financial affairs of the municipality in 2010.

The municipality received the original SIU report in October 2018 and it was tabled in council in February 2019.

Following the February council meeting the municipality said in a statement that a number of officials had been disciplined and charges had been laid against them. This, however, did not include Mojapelo.

According to the statement, there was a debate in council about whether the COO should be suspended, which opposition parties were pushing for, but the report indicated that proper council processes were followed.

Mojapelo told Business Day he was called by Masina on May 2 and told that he would be suspended.

He said that Masina told the council he was recommending the suspension based on a “latest and updated” report, but that this report was never tabled.

In the notice of intention to suspend Mojapelo, which was seen by Business Day, it was stated that the decision was taken by council after it took into consideration the allegations in the “latest and updated report of the Special Investigations Unit into serious allegations of misconduct you committed in relation to the 2010 World Cup and legacy projects associated thereto”.

Mojapelo said he had not seen any updated SIU report. He then contacted the SIU himself, asking if there was such a report.

A letter sent from the SIU to Mojapelo stated that it “did not issue an updated report”. The SIU said the only report finalised was the one previously released by the president.

Mojapelo accused Masina of being a law unto himself and said working with him had become untenable.

Masina’s office has denied that the mayor lied to council and said there was no updated SIU report.