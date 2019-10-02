LETTER: Prioritise or bust

In the ancient computer days, an editor complained that leader writers on The Star apparently had a phrase embedded on their new computers that would jump into their commentary with the push of one button: “Something must be done.”

As I read through Business Day’s erudite and enlightening articles by Ismail Lagardien and Jenny Cargill, my finger itched for that button. Something must be done.

In Lagardien’s case he suggests we must stop the acceleration of income inequality (“Uneasy lies the head which wears the capitalism crown,” October 1). Capitalism is failing us. Liberalism too. Communism failed spectacularly in Russia, but has been successful in China.

Cargill pleads, rightly, for prioritisation to mean just what it says, putting about things first, not a whole raft of things (“Tony Blair’s deliverology holds a lesson for Cyril Ramaphosa’s vague objectives,” October 2). C’mon Cyril, she pleads. But what should be first?

A smart editor on Joe Pulitzer’s newspaper in St Louis once told me most newspapers decided at the beginning of the year on an agenda of things to achieve which grew and grew, typically to 20 items. He insisted on only three, resisting pleadings to increase the agenda. “Usually, we achieve two of them. Sometimes one. But more than our opposition,” he added drily.

So many articles discuss and dissect the problems with capitalism, with our economy, with our president’s apparent indecisiveness, with all matters social and political. So few of them suggest solid solutions. Cargill points to Ethiopia’s tree planting and airline growth, and Rwanda’s remarkable implementation policies.

What should ours be? Job creation is a nebulous thing, important as it is, and should be a by-product of what we do. So if our president prioritises two things, what should they be?

Something must be done.

Peter Sullivan, Killarney