LETTER: Safety needed for all

Protecting just women and children is impossible

16 September 2019 - 17:29
Women hold placards as they protest against gender-based violence, outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MARIUS BOSCH
Women hold placards as they protest against gender-based violence, outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MARIUS BOSCH

Primary responsibility for the safety of citizens in a country lies with the government of that country, not with business.

The responsibility of business to the country is to pay tax (like everyone else), to ensure the government has money to keep citizens safe, among other responsibilities.

South Africans do not seem to know why they pay tax, why they vote or what the responsibilities of those they put into power are. Instead of women holding the government they themselves fund through their taxes and have voted for to account for failure to create a safe environment for them, they use business as a scapegoat.

They should be aware that there is no safety in a country that can be circumscribed to individual members of society, such as female or children safety — just as you cannot speak of farm killings in isolation. Safety is safety. It is the requirement for all citizens, young, old, female, male, black, white. Failure to create a safe environment for citizens is one of the most glaring failures of a government.

These women should have demonstrated against the government, not business. They should be occupying government corridors until something is done, instead of picketing then resorting to asking business for money. Money to do what? They have no capacity to create the safe environment in the country with whatever money they may raise.

But then in SA citizens do not think a government they vote for has any responsibility to them. What gives them comfort and a warm feeling is the sensation of loyalty to the party they voted for. Businesses will not — cannot — bring safety. They are not structured to create a safe environment in a country.

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae
Houghton 

