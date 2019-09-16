Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Calling Cyril as SA hurtles violently towards rock bottom As business leaders give up on the country amid tsunami of femicide, xenophobic attacks and yet more revelations of political looting, Motsoeneng testimony adds to despair BL PREMIUM

SA is in a terrible spiral of negativity. The past two weeks have been horrendous: men killing women, men raping children, supposedly “pro-poor” politicians such as Julius Malema allegedly feeding himself from monies stolen from grandmothers’ pensions at VBS Bank, the country’s finances in a terrible state and about to be tipped into junk status, the crime statistics worse than they have ever been — and the economy continuing in the downward spiral it’s been on for ages.

Lest we forget, Hlaudi Motsoeneng appeared at the Zondo commission into state capture and reminded all of us just how horrific, low-grade and corrupt the past 10 years of our lives have been. If you want to see the epitome of a failed state, listen to any five minutes of his appearance at the commission last week and you would want to run for the hills. And no-one would blame you.