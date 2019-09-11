Gender violence is to be punished in — and out of — the workplace

People are revolting. Some people protest about the violence against women but others are just plain revolting. Let us be clear — violence against women is predominantly at the hands of men. Such men deserve our utmost contempt and scorn. As a society, we have been less than clear on our attitudes towards our brothers, fathers, sons and uncles who rape, assault and murder women.

The message to these men should be as clear as a church bell ringing loudly overhead: they are not our friends, we do not laugh at their jokes, we do not join them for a round of golf, and we do not have drinks with them at the pub.

It is possible to change this self-perpetuating cycle of violence against women. Employers can play a critical role in stigmatising such base behaviour and ensure that perpetrators are ostracised from civilised society. No employer should have any doubt about its ability to dismiss any employee who assaults a female colleague, client or supplier. Our employment law does not protect employee perpetrators of violence in the workplace. Employees who harm, bully or harass females in the workplace can expect no sympathy from either the employment tribunal or our labour courts.

But perhaps the time for employer activism has arrived. Now may be the most opportune time for businesses to stand up and test the bounds of our employment regime by dismissing staff who have committed violence against women outside the workplace.