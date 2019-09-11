Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Appalling record

While China decries American ‘bullying’, it is suppressing peoples elsewhere

11 September 2019 - 16:12
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
China’s ambassador to SA, Lin Songtian, laments the “wilful and bullying acts” of the US in its trade negotiations with his country.

While aggressively promoting China’s “Belt and Road” initiative as a means to “uphold international fairness, justice ... to safeguard the common interests of all people around the world”, Lin conveniently forgets his country’s invasion and occupation of Tibet.

The road built supposedly to facilitate trade was used instead to carry Chinese tanks that invaded Tibet, killed 87,000 Tibetans and forced another 100,000 into permanent exile, including Tibet’s spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

China’s record in Tibet, its horrific treatment of more than 1,5-million Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, and the iron hand exercised in the recent Hong Kong protests, have exposed an appalling human rights record that makes US hegemony not only desirable, but essential.

Perhaps economic sanctions rather than trade deals are called for.

Cameron MacKenzie
DA MP, Cape Town

