LETTER: Politics freezes over

President must go hard, directly, openly and swiftly for what he believes the country needs

09 September 2019 - 05:03
Picture: 123RF/Marian Vejcik
Some features of the British Brexit situation hold important lessons for SA.

The central problem in the House of Commons all the way through has been that it has only been possible to get majority votes on negatives — things most MPs don’t want to do. It has been impossible to get majority support on any positive step. This is a formula for freezing solid and wasting three years without progress, and no clear end in sight yet.

Most outsiders are staggered at the British inability to resolve this important issue, but we in SA shouldn’t be surprised because we’re in a similar situation.

Our governing party is also split down the middle, with opposing factions wanting different outcomes and with opposed ideologies and practices, so we are similarly frozen. Whatever is seen as a vital step forward by anyone is automatically unacceptable to the “others” and is promptly thwarted.

Many commentators and business leaders are pointing out increasingly forcefully that this is bad for the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa must take a lesson from Boris Johnson and go hard, directly, openly and swiftly for what he believes the country needs: he’ll have plenty of support across the nation. As president of the republic his prime duty is to the entire nation, and not to the ANC.

Many people are critical of Boris Johnson, but what sticks out is that his actions — irrespective of how they will actually pan out — are breaking the three-year logjam, a vital achievement in itself. Against the importance  of unfreezing the situation, whether the traditional party structures (and Johnson) survive is trivial: the parties have in fact been proving they are no longer fit for purpose for a lot longer than three years.

Similarly, we will only progress if our president acts forcefully and urgently, taking whatever political risks are necessary to get the show properly on the road.

At present we are simply proving that the traditional South African party structures are also no longer fit for purpose. This may lead to fundamental realignments, creating new formations of people with similar beliefs and objectives who can actually work together.

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

