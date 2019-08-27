LETTER: There’s another way to fix the health sector

With reference to Stuart Theobold’s excellent article on the NHI {National Health Insurance], I have a solution that will benefit everyone.

The government’s health care is in shambles just like everything else the government tries to manage. We spend more per person than the average middle-tier country, but with fewer benefits to our people.

During the 2016/2017 financial year, the government paid out R2.3bn in medical negligence claims and the contingent liability at that stage stood at R56bn.

According to the DA, there are 38,000 vacancies for nurses and specialists in the public health-care sector.

I am for supplying basic health care to everyone, but definitely not by destroying the private health-care sector and by having to pay more taxes to a lost cause.

My solution is for the government to use the R226bn that is the existing health budget and to pay the private sector to take over the public health sector from the government.

Hand over the hospitals (like the Model C schools) to Mediclinic, Netcare and whoever else wants to run a hospital. These private companies immediately take over all maintenance costs as well as become the employer of the current government employee.

The government specifies what services must be supplied free and then pays the hospital based on the number of patients treated.

This fee per patient contributes to the running costs of the hospital as well as the medical procedure and salaries.

These private sector hospitals will supply a better service, address low morale, employ more people, and get rid of underperforming employees. And they will do the above and still make a profit.

Ockert Fourie

Durbanville