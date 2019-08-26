National Treasury draws up new financing paper for NHI Estimate on a limited National Health Insurance package of only 15 benefits may have put shortfall as high as R30bn by 2025 BL PREMIUM

The Treasury is preparing a financing paper on the National Health Insurance (NHI), which is expected to give more detail on how much the scheme will cost and how it will be funded.

NHI is SA’s plan for achieving universal health coverage, and it is intended to provide services to everyone free at the point of care.