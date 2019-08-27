Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Judge Seriti should pay a price

Patricia de Lille vindicated 20 years after raising the alarm about the arms deal

27 August 2019 - 05:00
Judge Hendrick Musi (left) and judge Willie Seriti at the Seriti commission of inquiry into the arms deal at the Sammy Marks Conference Centre in Pretoria in 2013. Picture: THE TIMES
Judge Hendrick Musi (left) and judge Willie Seriti at the Seriti commission of inquiry into the arms deal at the Sammy Marks Conference Centre in Pretoria in 2013. Picture: THE TIMES

So the North Gauteng High Court, judge president Dunstan Mlambo and a full bench set aside Willie Seriti’s findings (a two-and-a-half-year investigation that cost R137m) as “he failed in his duty to properly investigate the arms deal and to carry out the task assigned by the constitution and within the framework for the principles of legality”.

This alone has a direct effect on former president Jacob Zuma.

Twenty years after Patricia de Lille submitted the evidence to parliament, she is now at last vindicated. All the ANC culprits then vilified her, dragged her over hot coals and wanted to burn her on a pyre like Joan of Arc.

My question is what will happen to Seriti and his “whitewash”  findings when he went out of his way not to pursue glaring evidence of corruption and what will happen to all those involved in splitting the billions of rand among themselves. Will Seriti be disbarred and go to prison with the rest of the culprits?

Seeing how things are going in this country I won’t hold my breath.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

LETTER: Europe owes SA

It is also vindication for a handful of journalists, including Karyn Maughan, who have doggedly exposed the corruption unleashed on SA during the ...
Opinion
4 months ago

LETTER: Outrageous argument

Such claims make a mockery of SA’s Constitution and that all constitutional obligations must be performed without delay
Opinion
1 year ago

LETTER: An omission of inquiry?

There is enough whitewash in the ANC’’s bucket to paint Nkandla a thousand times
Opinion
2 years ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Gavin Watson’s death: what will the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Obstructionist home affairs officials bar entry ...
Opinion
3.
Why SA needs to spend its way out of the growth ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
WARREN INGRAM: Before you pack your bags and head ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma is not the only one who should be called to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Seriti ruling puts paid to Jacob Zuma’s claim of innocence

National

Court sets aside Seriti’s findings into controversial arms deal

National

Thuli Madonsela’s probes part of anti-Zuma plan, former president says

National

Its advocate spoke ‘without instruction’ on Seriti inquiry, says presidency

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.