LETTER: Judge Seriti should pay a price

So the North Gauteng High Court, judge president Dunstan Mlambo and a full bench set aside Willie Seriti’s findings (a two-and-a-half-year investigation that cost R137m) as “he failed in his duty to properly investigate the arms deal and to carry out the task assigned by the constitution and within the framework for the principles of legality”.

This alone has a direct effect on former president Jacob Zuma.

Twenty years after Patricia de Lille submitted the evidence to parliament, she is now at last vindicated. All the ANC culprits then vilified her, dragged her over hot coals and wanted to burn her on a pyre like Joan of Arc.

My question is what will happen to Seriti and his “whitewash” findings when he went out of his way not to pursue glaring evidence of corruption and what will happen to all those involved in splitting the billions of rand among themselves. Will Seriti be disbarred and go to prison with the rest of the culprits?

Seeing how things are going in this country I won’t hold my breath.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston