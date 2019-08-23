GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma is not the only one who should be called to account
Those responsible for Seriti whitewash should answer for what they have done
23 August 2019 - 05:09
Former president Jacob Zuma could have his back against the wall after the high court in Pretoria decided this week to set aside the findings of the commission of inquiry into the multibillion-rand arms deal.
This decision is more significant for Zuma than for anyone else as he faces corruption charges relating to the 1999 arms procurement deal.
