Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not all politicians are predators and liars

My DA colleagues are honest and hard-working

22 August 2019 - 05:03
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
I enjoyed reading Tom Eaton’s column about politicians, but it also needs to be said that although I am not the “nice lady from the cake sale”, I don’t believe the majority of politicians are predators, liars and narcissists (Gasp: Shock: Horror: Cyril Did What? August 20).

There is an old joke that goes  “99% of lawyers have given the other 1% a bad name”. Although we have been through almost 20 years of wholesale theft and fraud, mainly through the activity of certain politicians, it needs to be said that the majority are more than likely honest-to-goodness solid individuals.

Before anyone says I protest too much, I do need to say that I belong to the opposition, and within the ranks of the DA I can openly testify that my colleagues are hard-working, honest politicians who want the best for the country.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment and labour minister

