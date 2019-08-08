LETTER: Speed up postal delivery
Mark Barnes’s successor has some unfinished business to attend to
08 August 2019 - 05:00
Many Business Day readers will appreciate how Mark Barnes both cleaned out the Augean stables to save the SA Post Office, and made it fit for survival in the e-mail epoch by regaining its function of paying out pensions, and gaining the function of a retail bank.
Can his successor as CEO please give priority to one remaining issue? A magazine editor told me that magazines posted in Cape Town still take 10 days to be delivered to another Cape Town address. That is worse than a century ago. Surely two days should be the maximum for this?
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont