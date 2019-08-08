Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Speed up postal delivery

Mark Barnes’s successor has some unfinished business to attend to

08 August 2019 - 05:00
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
Many Business Day readers will appreciate how Mark Barnes both cleaned out the Augean stables to save the SA Post Office, and made it fit for survival in the e-mail epoch by regaining its function of paying out pensions, and gaining the function of a retail bank. 

Can his successor as CEO please give priority to one remaining issue? A magazine editor told me that magazines posted in Cape Town still take 10 days to be delivered to another Cape Town address. That is worse than a century ago. Surely two days should be the maximum for this?

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

