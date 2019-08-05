Political interference blamed for exodus of private sector talent from SOEs

The top SA business people called on to help save ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are abandoning their posts, frustrated by indecision and political interference.

SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, a former investment banker, on Thursday became the latest to quit. His announcement came after former banking executive Phakamani Hadebe left power utility Eskom Holdings and former Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana resigned from SAA.

The departures highlight the quandary confronting President Cyril Ramaphosa. His plans to revive the country’s faltering economy are floundering because of infighting in the ruling party and legal challenges that are undermining his authority.

“It’s become increasingly obvious to private sector talent that there is too much micro-management going on and too much political balancing and interference, which blocks decision-making,” said Peter Attard Montalto, the head of capital markets research at Intellidex. “Ultimately it means if all this plays out that talent levels decline.”

The walkout of top talent has forced the government to often appoint placeholder executives. Four critical state institutions — Eskom, transport and logistics company Transnet, SAA and state pension fund manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) — all have acting CEOs.