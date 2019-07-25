Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa may be backing the wrong horse in Gordhan

25 July 2019 - 05:00
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The unprecedented judgment of the Constitutional Court in relation to the punitive costs granted against the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane would weaken the office and polarise society.

If we’re to conduct a referendum,  the minority judgment of the apex court would be unanimously upheld to prove that Mkhwebane didn’t lie but was unsupported to the point of being prone to err.

In fact, she’s castigated for being critical of the public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan serving in the cabinet with adverse findings against him. Even so, these credibility issues continue to linger:

  • Why did Gordhan lie about meeting the Gupta family?
  • Why did he deny the existence of the so-called rogue unit within South African Revenue Service (Sars)?
  • Why did he sanction Sars officials to conduct intelligence-gathering activities without the knowledge of the president and state security agency minister?
  • Why did Gordhan withhold documentary proof of procurement of the intelligence equipment and making access to information impractical?
  • Why did he approve the early retirement of an official without matric, only to re-hire him on a contractual basis before advertising the post?

The latter gives the impression that none of the professionals within Sars, or even external candidates, qualified for the position. That’s implausible, suggesting Gordhan is unethical, politically captured and beholden to his cronies.

The journalist who broke the story isn’t backing down, but pressing ahead with a labyrinth of allegations relating to the unit. Gordhan should have saved taxpayers’ money and presented himself to the protector in the same way President Cyril Ramaphosa had done.

The primary cause of Gordhan’s failure to co-operate is his appetite for litigation, hoping it will mask those unethical issues. Gordhan tarnished his own credibility by spewing insults of a chauvinistic nature against Mkhwebane. The president may be betting a wrong horse for all the wrong reasons.

Morgan Phaahla
Vosloorus

LETTER: Headed for total shutdown

ANC ideology is the reason the national economy is in such a mess
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: EFF sends out mixed message

Public protector may not be all wrong but that doesn’t mean she’s not right, seems to be the party’s opinion
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Let the young play their part

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision will not be realised if the youth are not involved
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Fedusa finally vindicated over Steinhoff collapse

As members of the audit and risk committee, Steve Booysen and Angela Kruger-Steinhoff must be held accountable
Opinion
1 day ago

