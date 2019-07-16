LETTER: South Africans, heavily indebted, should be saving more

To say SA consumers are drowning in debt is an understatement. This comes when July is supposed to be National Savings Month.

Ironically, July is when municipalities increase the cost of municipal services like electricity and water way above the inflation rate, putting further pressure on consumers. The Reserve Bank puts the national debt at a whopping R1.73-trillion.

The SA Saving Institute (Sasi) recently launched the national savings campaign on social media, aimed at encouraging young people to start saving. According to Sasi, about 20-million people aged 15-34 are increasingly relying on credit and are over-indebted. Most households spend more than 70% of their household income servicing debt.

Consumers are encouraged to share creative ways of saving on social media. Not surprising, though, the campaign failed to get near the trending status on social media. This is because, among other reasons, all the big four banks have over the years never bothered to come to the party.

The same energy which the banks use to hound consumers to get secure and unsecured loans, they should use to encourage people to buy savings products. They should take responsibility and play a leading role to educate consumers about the affordable savings and investment products. This is because the statistics show that consumers are continuing to borrow just to sustain their spending; and also the fact that mortgage advances, general loans and advances account for the largest component of household debt in the county.

Given the fact that most of the households caught in debt traps are previously disadvantaged, it’s time that government seriously considers establishing a state-owned bank linked to communal banks. This could be one way of changing the structure of the country’s banking sector. This would go a long way to also give the marginalised communities ownership and access to financial services like insurance companies.

There are no incentives to save with banks, as people are servicing high interest rates. The National Stokvel Association of SA estimates the stokvel economy to be worth about R49bn with over 800,000 stokvel groups. This is a powerful savings tool which the state bank could tap into and incentivise more South Africans to start saving by offering attractive interest and access to funding.

Despite the economic hardships and high rate of unemployment, the stokvel model has shown that people strive to save the little they have.

Vuyolwethu Zungula

MP and president of the African Transformation Movement

By e-mail