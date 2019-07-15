LETTER: Gwede Mantashe is out of touch

In his budget speech on Thursday, minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe made it clear that he and his department are out of touch and wilfully unaware of how their proposed energy plans would further add to the country’s climate crisis.

The Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI) called the minister’s speech “a damning reflection” on his department and their grasp of the climate crisis. His plan continues to call for a future dependent on fossil fuels — responsible for global warming, dramatic changes in rainfall patterns and an increase of extreme weather events — and nuclear.

It is really disturbing that our government is so shortsighted in our country’s future energy plans. If our leaders refuse to acknowledge the climate crisis, then we — especially the youth of SA — are in serious trouble. If we keep repeating what we’ve always done, then we will continue to get the same outcomes.

Sizwe Manqele

Youth Ambassador at Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute. By Email