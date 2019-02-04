LETTER: Mantashe must explain Bosasa security work

After some of the recent revelations at the ongoing state capture commission led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, one might think that indeed there are no holy cows, especially in SA. It is a shock that the former chair of the SA Communist Party (SACP), former secretary-general of the ANC and now minister of mineral resources were also fingered in the commission.

If the allegations are true, Gwede Mantashe must also go to the Zondo commission and tell us why his three properties were provided with security features by the notorious Bosasa. Didn’t he know this company was involved in illegal dealings? If not, which is impossible, did he pay for those services?

I don’t understand how a company that has raked in more than R10bn from the state can be unknown by the secretary-general of the ANC. Mantashe has a lot to answer here.

I hope he faces the music and does the right thing like his colleagues. It is time we deal with the rot in the government and in political parties. Those who are implicated must not even dream of leading us and being deployed in government. We are tired of being taken for granted and they must learn a harsh lesson that corruption has no space in this country.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein