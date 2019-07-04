Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lamola’s call is unethical

Forcing businesses to use black lawyers — as justice minister Ronald Lamola would have it — would transgress democratic and merit-based values

04 July 2019 - 05:00
High Court. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VATHISWA RUSELO
High Court. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VATHISWA RUSELO

The statement by new justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola that JSE-listed companies and banks should employ black lawyers to represent them in commercial matters is as absurd as it is unethical.

Transformation can only take place through expertise. It cannot be forced because ultimately clients want proficiency, irrespective of colour. Our country is faltering in part due to affirmative action and BEE.

In a democracy employment on merit is essential. Any other motivation is unprincipled and hazardous.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

Tough new measures for prison security, says Ronald Lamola

Who and what goes in, and out, is to be closely monitored, says the minister, who is clamping down on officials who are part of the problem
National
17 hours ago

New justice minister Ronald Lamola vows NPA will follow the money

Justice minister pledges support to get the underfunded, understaffed prosecuting authority moving
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Transformation may have to take a back seat while ...
Opinion
2.
TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa has to act before the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Five questions about SA’s upcoming expat tax ...
Opinion
4.
WATCH: Could Cyril Ramaphosa’s fight with public ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: SA follows in tracks of Zimbabwe on way ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

JSE-listed firms must use black lawyers, says Ronald Lamola

National

Justice department vows to boost fight against corruption

National

Justice department reprioritises funds to kickstart elite NPA unit

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.