LETTER: Lamola’s call is unethical

The statement by new justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola that JSE-listed companies and banks should employ black lawyers to represent them in commercial matters is as absurd as it is unethical.

Transformation can only take place through expertise. It cannot be forced because ultimately clients want proficiency, irrespective of colour. Our country is faltering in part due to affirmative action and BEE.

In a democracy employment on merit is essential. Any other motivation is unprincipled and hazardous.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff