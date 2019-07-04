LETTER: Lamola’s call is unethical
Forcing businesses to use black lawyers — as justice minister Ronald Lamola would have it — would transgress democratic and merit-based values
04 July 2019 - 05:00
The statement by new justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola that JSE-listed companies and banks should employ black lawyers to represent them in commercial matters is as absurd as it is unethical.
Transformation can only take place through expertise. It cannot be forced because ultimately clients want proficiency, irrespective of colour. Our country is faltering in part due to affirmative action and BEE.
In a democracy employment on merit is essential. Any other motivation is unprincipled and hazardous.
Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff