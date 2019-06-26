Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rooseveldt’s actions a template for SA

When the operation under the New Deal had run its course, 2.5-million young men had gathered skills through the employment system

26 June 2019 - 05:00
Franklin Roosevelt's Memorial Monument with bronze statues of Franklin Roosevelt and his beloved dog is shown in Washington D.C in US. Picture: 123RF/CHIYACAT
The government would do well to learn from how US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt coped with the Great Depression.

When he took office in 1932 the nation was in dire straits, even worse than we are experiencing in SA now. Unemployment was at 25%, 5,000 banks had closed, infrastructure had deteriorated alarmingly, and morale was at rock bottom.

On the very night of Roosevelt’s inauguration, he called a cabinet meeting focused on converting his New Deal promises into immediate action. He urged all in congress to “pull together without friction for the good of all”.

One of these actions has relevance to SA’s current situation. Hundreds of thousands of young Americans were graduating with no work available. To address this, Roosevelt formed the Civilian Conservation Corps, which employed young graduates to work mainly in clearing and restoring overgrown forests and roads throughout the country.

He figured they would send money home to help their parents and provide a spark for the economy. To make it all work, four departments were employed — the labour department to handle recruitment; agriculture to identify work sites; the army to build camps, house, pay, feed, train and transport the recruits; and the interior department to screen and hire civilians to co-ordinate the operation.

Within Roosevelt’s 100-day deadline about 250,000 young men had been recruited. When the operation had run its course by the start of World War 2, a total of 2.5-million young men had passed through the system, taking with them a range of new skills, confidence and hope into their communities.

Could it work here? Heed the words of Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor. When asked what her husband thought of a particular issue, she responded: “He doesn’t think, he does!” 

Derek du Plessis
Sunninghill

