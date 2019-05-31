LETTER: Labour law serves lawyers

Duma Gqubule made an important point in his column that unemployment will increase if the government does not change its economic policies “How Many Jobless People Will it Take?” (May 28).

I have practised labour law for more than 30 years, and the labour laws have served [my practice] very well. On many occasions it effectively takes a labour lawyer to hire someone, and in turn to dismiss the same person. This harsh labour legislative environment is good for lawyers and for trade unions but bad for the economy.

There are so many vested interests within the tripartite alliance that we will not be able to change either our economic policies or our labour legislation. In our zeal to implement human rights we have ridden roughshod over the right to work.

To correct this, we need to consider what stands in the way of job creation. We have clearly been doing many things wrong because in the past 15 years unemployment has increased every single quarter.

No-one is calling for the eradication of human rights, but many of us are calling for job creation. I presume everyone understands this will have to be done by the private sector, and this will probably largely come from small businesses. We therefore need to consider how to encourage small businesses to not only survive but thrive.

This will require a series of exemptions for small businesses, including the creation of an environment that enhances small business production. If small business owners have a positive perception in the regulatory environment they will take more risks and invest more.

This does not require a wholesale restructuring of our labour law, but a review of the regulatory environment.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesperson