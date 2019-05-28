LETTER: No guns at Wild Coast protest

Chris Makhaye’s and Nce Mkhize’s article on the SA National Roads Agency Limited’s (Sanral’s) N2 Wild Coast Road project contained several inaccuracies (“Protesters Vow to Make Life Difficult for N2 Construction Workers,” April 24).

The assertion that “construction on the highway has been stalled since October after protests by local communities as well another heavily armed group” is incorrect. There was stoppage on the Mtentu Bridge site only, not on the rest of the 410km route, where several projects are under way.

No “assault rifles” or other guns were carried by the protesters at the R1.6bn Mtentu bridge site. The police who were monitoring the protests confiscated a few handguns, a shotgun and an airgun (which looked like an assault rifle) out of vehicles parked close to the protests. While work was suspended by Sanral for negotiations, the protest only lasted a few days and no damage was caused.

The contractor’s claim that the initial protests and associated “threats” constituted ongoing force majeure and thus legally allowed it to abandon the site is strongly disputed by Sanral. Tellingly, 10 months into the contract the joint venture was eight months behind the baseline programme and facing major cost overruns and penalties.

Contrary to the Amadiba Crisis Committee’s assertion that the road is not being built for the community but is intended for the proposed Xolobeni titanium mine, the N2 Wild Coast road has been identified as a national strategic infrastructure project and forms part of the National Development Plan.

The economic and social development of SA for all its citizens is much bigger than a single mining operation. If there was a better alternate route available the department of environmental affairs it would have given its approval for that option.

Craig Mclachlan

Sanral lead project manager, N2 Wild Coast Road project.