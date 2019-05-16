LETTER: Woods deserves top honour

Jean Michel Bouvier’s letter on Tiger Woods refers (“Trump and Tiger Putt for the Same Side” May 13). Journalists from well-respected newspapers, TV networks, famous sportsmen and women, golf lovers and non-golfers the world over — including former US president Barack Obama — have lauded Woods for his achievements.

There is no doubt in the minds of millions that Woods richly deserves the honour bestowed on him by President Donald Trump. Only a few die-hard racists and Woods haters tormented by their own intense dislike for his excellence and greatness can react in this manner.

Cuthbert Mogadime

Via e-mail