LETTER: Tourism’s reaction to Airbnb is dumb

The hotel industry’s attitude towards Airbnb and the proposed legislation to limit it is like an episode from Dumber and Dumber. (“Tourism Group Backs Bill to Clip Airbnb’s Wings”, May 7).

It’s slightly less stupid than former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s decision to turn back wealthy tourists at OR Tambo International Airport because they might be trafficking their children. SA could be another Thailand if it wasn’t run by xenophobic half-wits. Tourism could be the instant kick-start the economy desperately needs.

However, all we get is the usual kneejerk reaction of an industry resistant to change and unable to adjust to difficult conditions. Any legislation will fail, as the market will find another way — it always does.

Bernard Benson, Parklands