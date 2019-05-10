LETTER: IEC staff threat to strike reckless

The fact that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) staff threatened to strike on election day is an embarrassment to the country and our democracy. We are now 25 years into our democratic breakthrough and one would expect that we are maturing as a nation and all citizens would do anything to protect our hard-fought gains.

It was disappointing that the chairp of the IEC didn’t have answers on issues raised by the workers. It seemed he didn’t know what his responsibilities were. A strike on election day would have taken us backwards. It may have meant a postponement, or worse, the elections being deemed unfair because of glitches caused by the IEC.

Workers are not patriotic enough, they know their actions would have been detrimental to our democracy, but chose election day to increase their leverage. We have a country to build.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein