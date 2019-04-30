LETTER: Whisky-tippling Mboweni’s arrogance is outrageous

I have just read the Financial Times’s weekend edition, specifically the Lunch with the FT article on Tito Mboweni.

A few things struck me about the interview. He would not put one cent of his own money into SAA, but is happy that SA taxpayers and pensioners support the airline through the never-ending government bailouts.

He does not work from the office of the finance ministry in Pretoria but operates from his Limpopo hideaway. He drinks Scotch whisky at midday followed by KWV wine!

His arrogance and sense of entitlement is outrageous, and if his opinion and attitude represents the ANC, heaven help us. Unfortunately, he is hopelessly out of touch with the average South African the ANC claims is its support base.

For once I agree with union federation Cosatu, he should resign with immediate effect.

James McWilliams

Via e-mail