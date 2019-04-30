Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Whisky-tippling Mboweni’s arrogance is outrageous

While he would not put a cent of his own money into SAA, he is happy taxpayers do

30 April 2019 - 05:00
By turns intellectual, bombastic and raucously funny, Mboweni is rarely self-deprecating. Picture: SUPPLIED
By turns intellectual, bombastic and raucously funny, Mboweni is rarely self-deprecating. Picture: SUPPLIED

I have just read the Financial Times’s weekend edition, specifically the Lunch with the FT article on Tito Mboweni.

A few things struck me about the interview. He would not put one cent of his own money into SAA, but is happy that SA taxpayers and pensioners support the airline through the never-ending government bailouts.

He does not work from the office of the finance ministry in Pretoria but operates from his Limpopo hideaway. He drinks Scotch whisky at midday followed by KWV wine!

His arrogance and sense of entitlement is outrageous, and if his opinion and attitude represents the ANC, heaven help us. Unfortunately, he is hopelessly out of touch with the average South African the ANC claims is its support base.

For once I agree with union federation Cosatu, he should resign with immediate effect.

James McWilliams
Via e-mail

Intellectual, bombastic Mboweni believes in national regeneration

If talking could solve SA's problems, Tito Mboweni would surely have fixed everything long ago, writes David Pilling
Opinion
2 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Election puts a spoke in the wheel of critical issues

Instead of pushing ahead with projects such as the licensing of radio frequency spectrum and the promised aggressive infrastructure roll-out, the ...
Politics
21 hours ago

JOHN DLUDLU: With fewer jobs to fill, Ramaphosa will have no option but to pick his fights

The president has little choice but to retain Tito Mboweni to help him transform the political management of the economy
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Wrong sort of friends

The SA government seeks financial help from the West while siding with Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Venezuela
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
‘Big men’ will wreak havoc in politics as they ...
Opinion
2.
HELEN ZILLE: I am campaigning for the DA, which ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Why I won’t vote for Ramaphosa’s ANC
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa needs support as he tries to ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Tito Mboweni: ‘If it was my personal money, I ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Intellectual, bombastic Mboweni believes in national regeneration

Opinion / Columnists

Tito Mboweni seeks to appoint Maria Ramos to head Eskom unbundling

National

RON DERBY: Let's hear it for Tito Mboweni the iconoclast

Opinion

Where is EFF’s evidence of currency manipulation by banks, Tito Mboweni asks

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.